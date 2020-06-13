All apartments in Petaluma
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

610 Keller Street

610 Keller Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending**

*** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell us about you" form from the Guest Card response. Thank you for your patience.

Lovely west Petaluma split level 3/2. The main floor is an open kitchen/dining/living room that leads to a large deck and east-facing windows providing beautiful Sonoma Mt. and sunrise views. The tenants will love the indoor-outdoor flow for entertaining family and friends. The decks are great for spring & summer relaxing and dining while the kids play in the flat level yard. Take a few steps down from the main level to the great room, laundry, and utility as well as access to the two-car garage and another slider that leads you to a lower spacious deck. Head upstairs from the main level and find the master bedroom and bath and 2 other bedrooms that share a full bath.

One year lease required and the owner will consider one small pet under 25 lbs. Sorry, no co-signers.

Be sure to watch our walk-through video at https://youtu.be/erxuSAP-gyo

PLEASE READ - General Showings and Application Process of Westgate Real Estate:

Due to market conditions and security purposes, properties are shown by appointment only. Please drive by the property to view the exterior. You may check our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp for the date and time of the next showing appointment and to view a walk-through video. If no showing appointment is listed on the webpage there could be applications pending or the home is tenant occupied. To be emailed of showing appointment times, you may submit your contact information by clicking the contact us button on each property. Please do not disturb any current tenants or neighbors.

We require good credit, excellent rental references, and income/employment verification. For a complete list of application instructions, fees and to apply online, please visit our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp under each property click on the Apply Now button. There you will see the required information for the rental application, and fees.

Please note; all units rented and managed by Westgate Real Estate are smoke and drug-free. Utilities and yard maintenance are not included in the rent unless outlined in the property description. Pet policies listed in the individual property description above are at the sole discretion of the property owner and if considered, will require an additional deposit.

Westgate Real Estate and Property Management
DRE #01073772

(RLNE5838676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Keller Street have any available units?
610 Keller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Petaluma, CA.
Is 610 Keller Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Keller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Keller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Keller Street is pet friendly.
Does 610 Keller Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 Keller Street does offer parking.
Does 610 Keller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Keller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Keller Street have a pool?
No, 610 Keller Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 Keller Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Keller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Keller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Keller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Keller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Keller Street does not have units with air conditioning.
