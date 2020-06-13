Amenities

Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending**



Lovely west Petaluma split level 3/2. The main floor is an open kitchen/dining/living room that leads to a large deck and east-facing windows providing beautiful Sonoma Mt. and sunrise views. The tenants will love the indoor-outdoor flow for entertaining family and friends. The decks are great for spring & summer relaxing and dining while the kids play in the flat level yard. Take a few steps down from the main level to the great room, laundry, and utility as well as access to the two-car garage and another slider that leads you to a lower spacious deck. Head upstairs from the main level and find the master bedroom and bath and 2 other bedrooms that share a full bath.



One year lease required and the owner will consider one small pet under 25 lbs. Sorry, no co-signers.



Be sure to watch our walk-through video at https://youtu.be/erxuSAP-gyo



