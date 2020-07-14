All apartments in Perris
Location

532 Hacienda Avenue, Perris, CA 92571
Central Perris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House is a 3 bedroom 2.0 bath with a newly upgraded kitchen, restroom and living room. Backyard includes a patio and room for children to play. Pet friendly. House also includes air conditioning and heating. This location is within a short distance of parks, shopping centers, and the 215 fwy. Home is currently occupied but will be available for showing Aug. 1st, 2020. Please contact me if you are interested in scheduling a showing. Please note that I will be unavailable to return emails, phone calls or text message starting 7/14-7/20. I will be sure to get back to you once I become available. Thank you for showing interest in the listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Hacienda Ave have any available units?
532 Hacienda Ave has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Perris, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perris Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Hacienda Ave have?
Some of 532 Hacienda Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Hacienda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
532 Hacienda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Hacienda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Hacienda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 532 Hacienda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 532 Hacienda Ave offers parking.
Does 532 Hacienda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Hacienda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Hacienda Ave have a pool?
No, 532 Hacienda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 532 Hacienda Ave have accessible units?
No, 532 Hacienda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Hacienda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Hacienda Ave has units with dishwashers.
