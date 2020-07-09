All apartments in Paramount
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
8345 Ackley St.
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

8345 Ackley St.

8345 Ackley Street · No Longer Available
Location

8345 Ackley Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42c762802b ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/42c762802b/8345-ackley-st-paramount-ca-90723

Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWjRZ_bujMg

This single family home comes with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom at 720 sqft and the lot size is 1820 sqft. The kitchen and family room come with tile and the bedrooms come with new carpet. carpet. There is a wall furnace, small yard, gated driveway/carport, W/D hookups outside. Tenants pay for all utilities. Small pets are allowed (50 lbs and under).

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $1,749 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: $2,000 upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,749 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 720 sq. ft.
PET POLICY: Pets below 50 lbs are accepted
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash Included

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

FLOORING: tile, carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway and Street Parking
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1957

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

? HOA Instructions ?
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: (If applicable)
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 Ackley St. have any available units?
8345 Ackley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 8345 Ackley St. have?
Some of 8345 Ackley St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 Ackley St. currently offering any rent specials?
8345 Ackley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 Ackley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8345 Ackley St. is pet friendly.
Does 8345 Ackley St. offer parking?
Yes, 8345 Ackley St. offers parking.
Does 8345 Ackley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8345 Ackley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 Ackley St. have a pool?
No, 8345 Ackley St. does not have a pool.
Does 8345 Ackley St. have accessible units?
No, 8345 Ackley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 Ackley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8345 Ackley St. does not have units with dishwashers.

