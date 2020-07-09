Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42c762802b ----

SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/42c762802b/8345-ackley-st-paramount-ca-90723



Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWjRZ_bujMg



This single family home comes with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom at 720 sqft and the lot size is 1820 sqft. The kitchen and family room come with tile and the bedrooms come with new carpet. carpet. There is a wall furnace, small yard, gated driveway/carport, W/D hookups outside. Tenants pay for all utilities. Small pets are allowed (50 lbs and under).



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately

RENT: $1,749 $10 preventative maintenance fee

DEPOSIT: $2,000 upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,749 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 720 sq. ft.

PET POLICY: Pets below 50 lbs are accepted

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash Included



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



? Property Description Details ?



FLOORING: tile, carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway and Street Parking

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1957



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



? HOA Instructions ?

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: (If applicable)

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*