Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

7828 Pearle St 4

7828 Pearle Street · No Longer Available
Location

7828 Pearle Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Unit 4 Available 12/01/19 Pearle - Property Id: 179226

Open House Saturday 11/23 10am to 1pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179226p
Property Id 179226

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5335600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have any available units?
7828 Pearle St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
Is 7828 Pearle St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Pearle St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Pearle St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 offer parking?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have a pool?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have accessible units?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

