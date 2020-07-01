Rent Calculator
7828 Pearle St 4
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM
1 of 5
7828 Pearle St 4
7828 Pearle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7828 Pearle Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount
Amenities
garbage disposal
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Unit 4 Available 12/01/19 Pearle - Property Id: 179226
Open House Saturday 11/23 10am to 1pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179226p
Property Id 179226
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5335600)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have any available units?
7828 Pearle St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Paramount, CA
.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Paramount Rent Report
.
Is 7828 Pearle St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Pearle St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Pearle St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paramount
.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 offer parking?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have a pool?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have accessible units?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7828 Pearle St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7828 Pearle St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
