All apartments in Paramount
Find more places like 14005 Arthur Ave., #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
14005 Arthur Ave., #12
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

14005 Arthur Ave., #12

14005 Arthur Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paramount
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14005 Arthur Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Arthur Townhome! - Master bedroom with a full bath upstairs,2nd bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Completely remodeled kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Oven. Great entertainment wet bar off the kitchen with a Television included. Living room with A fireplace. Balcony off OF each room. Double car garage. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the SPACIOUS 2 car garage. Gated community. Water and Trash included. One small pet okay W/ $150 pet fee and $250 pet deposit NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!

$2,200 per month
$2,200 security deposit (OAC)
$250 Pet Deposit
$150 Pet Fee
1 Year Lease
No warranties on any appliances or on television.

No Smoking
No Evictions

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE3553155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have any available units?
14005 Arthur Ave., #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have?
Some of 14005 Arthur Ave., #12's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 currently offering any rent specials?
14005 Arthur Ave., #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 is pet friendly.
Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 offer parking?
Yes, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 offers parking.
Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have a pool?
No, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 does not have a pool.
Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have accessible units?
No, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14005 Arthur Ave., #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms
Paramount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount Apartments with Pool
Paramount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles