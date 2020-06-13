/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2405 Via Carrillo
2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
2417 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
28220 Highridge Road
28220 Highridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1757 sqft
Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
Results within 10 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central San Pedro
5 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalos Verdes Estates 3 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates Accessible ApartmentsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Balcony
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with ParkingPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA