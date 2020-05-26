1409 Via Arco

Amenities

Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate. The professional grade kitchen has a 60" Wolf range; a 32" indoor BBQ grill; ice maker, Viking warming drawer; double Miele dishwasher; Double clean-up sink; two 36" Subzero refrigerators and more. Two luxurious master suites, two guest suites, two livingrooms , office and temperature controlled wine cellar. Central, zoned air conditioning. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, spa, outdoor BBQ area and open-beam patio eating area. Featured lighting and sound system are great for entertainment and party!

Fully furnished ready move in!

The lease price is even lower than the mortgage payment!

And all pets Ok!