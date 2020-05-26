All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1409 Via Arco

1409 Via Arco · (310) 562-8089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$19,998

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate. The professional grade kitchen has a 60" Wolf range; a 32" indoor BBQ grill; ice maker, Viking warming drawer; double Miele dishwasher; Double clean-up sink; two 36" Subzero refrigerators and more. Two luxurious master suites, two guest suites, two livingrooms , office and temperature controlled wine cellar. Central, zoned air conditioning. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, spa, outdoor BBQ area and open-beam patio eating area. Featured lighting and sound system are great for entertainment and party!
Fully furnished ready move in!
The lease price is even lower than the mortgage payment!
And all pets Ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Via Arco have any available units?
1409 Via Arco has a unit available for $19,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Via Arco have?
Some of 1409 Via Arco's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Via Arco currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Via Arco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Via Arco pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Via Arco is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Via Arco offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Via Arco does offer parking.
Does 1409 Via Arco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Via Arco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Via Arco have a pool?
Yes, 1409 Via Arco has a pool.
Does 1409 Via Arco have accessible units?
No, 1409 Via Arco does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Via Arco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Via Arco has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Via Arco have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Via Arco has units with air conditioning.
