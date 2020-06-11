All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

517 Palos Verdes Drive W

517 Palos Verdes Drive West · (310) 698-2568
Location

517 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door. It's as if your hang gliding over Malaga Cove, Santa Monica Bay, 5 mountain ranges, DTLA, Hollywood and the Los Angeles Basin. Straight up the surfline/whitewater coastline to Santa Monica. A truly spectacular range, layering the views beautifully as viewed through through floor to ceiling windows and sliders, leading out to a huge full length deck spanning the width of the home. See 6 different fireworks shows on the 4th, sunsets, city lights, watch the weather as it's unfolding before your eyes! Relax, meditate, be amazed at the splendor, it's breath taking!!!
BIG OPEN GREAT ROOM upstairs, kitchen, dining living room decks, views all blend into a beautiful space of shear enjoyment, sea, sky, light,
city, mountains, ocean, surf, 24/7 unobstructed forever views!!!!
Master bedroom /Suite main floor, big walk in closet, BIG VIEWS from Master!!! Downstairs 3 more bedrooms and baths, leading out to private courtyard, great for relaxing, dining, entertaining. All rooms a nice sized, open and bright. Great house for entertaining!!! Walk to Plaza, Bluffs, Beach, trails, etc. of bike out front to scenic peninsula ride.
Three car garage, lots of storage, e-z in n out from driveway to PVDW provided by large over sized driveway and access width to house from street. Available for 10 month sub lease, possibly shorter or longer. Ask Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have any available units?
517 Palos Verdes Drive W has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have?
Some of 517 Palos Verdes Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Palos Verdes Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
517 Palos Verdes Drive W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Palos Verdes Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W does offer parking.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have a pool?
No, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have accessible units?
No, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.
