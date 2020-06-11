517 Palos Verdes Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door. It's as if your hang gliding over Malaga Cove, Santa Monica Bay, 5 mountain ranges, DTLA, Hollywood and the Los Angeles Basin. Straight up the surfline/whitewater coastline to Santa Monica. A truly spectacular range, layering the views beautifully as viewed through through floor to ceiling windows and sliders, leading out to a huge full length deck spanning the width of the home. See 6 different fireworks shows on the 4th, sunsets, city lights, watch the weather as it's unfolding before your eyes! Relax, meditate, be amazed at the splendor, it's breath taking!!!

BIG OPEN GREAT ROOM upstairs, kitchen, dining living room decks, views all blend into a beautiful space of shear enjoyment, sea, sky, light,

city, mountains, ocean, surf, 24/7 unobstructed forever views!!!!

Master bedroom /Suite main floor, big walk in closet, BIG VIEWS from Master!!! Downstairs 3 more bedrooms and baths, leading out to private courtyard, great for relaxing, dining, entertaining. All rooms a nice sized, open and bright. Great house for entertaining!!! Walk to Plaza, Bluffs, Beach, trails, etc. of bike out front to scenic peninsula ride.

Three car garage, lots of storage, e-z in n out from driveway to PVDW provided by large over sized driveway and access width to house from street. Available for 10 month sub lease, possibly shorter or longer. Ask Agent.