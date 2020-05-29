All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
340 Via Almar

340 Via Almar · No Longer Available
Location

340 Via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
A breathtaking unobstructable ocean view architectural stunner! This one-of-a-kind Palos Verdes home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods, lower Malaga Cove. Just a short walk to the beach, hiking trails, Malaga cove center, and Riviera Village in South Redondo Beach. This home offers some of the best ocean views available accompanied with an expansive park view that offers beautiful greenery. This turnkey, remodeled home showcases high ceilings in the common area which allows for great light. The large living room has a fireplace and an alcove seating area. A spacious kitchen and dining area enjoys views of the ocean and is adjacent to a private outdoor entertaining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Via Almar have any available units?
340 Via Almar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 340 Via Almar have?
Some of 340 Via Almar's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Via Almar currently offering any rent specials?
340 Via Almar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Via Almar pet-friendly?
No, 340 Via Almar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 340 Via Almar offer parking?
No, 340 Via Almar does not offer parking.
Does 340 Via Almar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Via Almar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Via Almar have a pool?
No, 340 Via Almar does not have a pool.
Does 340 Via Almar have accessible units?
No, 340 Via Almar does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Via Almar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Via Almar has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Via Almar have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Via Almar does not have units with air conditioning.
