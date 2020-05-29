340 Via Almar

Amenities

A breathtaking unobstructable ocean view architectural stunner! This one-of-a-kind Palos Verdes home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods, lower Malaga Cove. Just a short walk to the beach, hiking trails, Malaga cove center, and Riviera Village in South Redondo Beach. This home offers some of the best ocean views available accompanied with an expansive park view that offers beautiful greenery. This turnkey, remodeled home showcases high ceilings in the common area which allows for great light. The large living room has a fireplace and an alcove seating area. A spacious kitchen and dining area enjoys views of the ocean and is adjacent to a private outdoor entertaining area.