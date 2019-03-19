All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2616 Vía Valdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2616 Vía Valdes

2616 via Valdez · No Longer Available
Location

2616 via Valdez, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
garage
sauna
Move In Condition! As you enter the french front door you will be greeted with tranquility and beauty. It offers you so much including: extra large formal living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, custom built-in cabinets, game room, gourmet NEEF kitchen, central island with built-in appliances, marble floor, elegant powder room, dedicated laundry room and views from Catalina Island to Santa Monica. And it is also close to the school. Upstairs you will find a master retreat with luxury walk-in closet, hand carved marble fireplace, dry Sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gorgeous bathroom with soak tub and separate shower, dual sinks, stone flooring, tile work, open balconies. This is a truly great family home Or use for as executive business entertainment with sound system, back yard patio with landscaping, wiring for computer, security system, direct access three car garage with storage room, water softener system, ect.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Vía Valdes have any available units?
2616 Vía Valdes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2616 Vía Valdes have?
Some of 2616 Vía Valdes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Vía Valdes currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Vía Valdes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Vía Valdes pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Vía Valdes offers parking.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes have a pool?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes have accessible units?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Vía Valdes have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Vía Valdes does not have units with air conditioning.
