2616 Vía Valdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry garage sauna

Move In Condition! As you enter the french front door you will be greeted with tranquility and beauty. It offers you so much including: extra large formal living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, custom built-in cabinets, game room, gourmet NEEF kitchen, central island with built-in appliances, marble floor, elegant powder room, dedicated laundry room and views from Catalina Island to Santa Monica. And it is also close to the school. Upstairs you will find a master retreat with luxury walk-in closet, hand carved marble fireplace, dry Sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gorgeous bathroom with soak tub and separate shower, dual sinks, stone flooring, tile work, open balconies. This is a truly great family home Or use for as executive business entertainment with sound system, back yard patio with landscaping, wiring for computer, security system, direct access three car garage with storage room, water softener system, ect.

