Open floor plan. One level with three large bedrooms, two remodeled baths, including large sit down shower. Remodeled kitchen with new island, new refrigerator, stainless steel appliances. Ocean & sunset views, located within walking distance to award winning schools. New recessed lighting. New clay tile roof. Hardwood and tile floors. Expansive windows enhance the views. Six parking spaces. Fruit trees and lush landscape. Great for entertaining! Small pet (dog or cat) 25 lbs or less.