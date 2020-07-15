680 Arastradero Rd.

Amenities

Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.

From the wonderful living room with a wood burning fireplace, come on into the family room and gorgeous chef's kitchen. You'll enjoy the fabulous Viking gas range (6 burners!) and a built in pot filler, high end refrigerator, all stainless appliances and even a wine fridge! Large island with plenty of room for stools and space to do homework and chat.

Family room opens to a cozy flagstone patio, with a lovely mature Magnolia tree.

Down the hall are two kids/guest rooms, with wide plantation shutters and new energy efficient windows.

The master suite is an oversized room, with ensuite bath with double sinks and an incredible sparkling shower. Beyond the bathroom: THE walk-closet with high end built in organizer. You will never lose things in the closet again!

Two car garage, with plenty of storage, and washer and dryer in place.

Walking distance to Juana Briones elementary, Terman Middle School, Gunn High School, as well as Bowman International School. Tenant to verify availability.

Please: no pets, no smoking.

