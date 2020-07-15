All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 680 Arastradero Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
680 Arastradero Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

680 Arastradero Rd.

680 Arastradero Road · (650) 815-8588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Green Acres
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 680 Arastradero Rd. · Avail. now

$6,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
From the wonderful living room with a wood burning fireplace, come on into the family room and gorgeous chef's kitchen. You'll enjoy the fabulous Viking gas range (6 burners!) and a built in pot filler, high end refrigerator, all stainless appliances and even a wine fridge! Large island with plenty of room for stools and space to do homework and chat.
Family room opens to a cozy flagstone patio, with a lovely mature Magnolia tree.
Down the hall are two kids/guest rooms, with wide plantation shutters and new energy efficient windows.
The master suite is an oversized room, with ensuite bath with double sinks and an incredible sparkling shower. Beyond the bathroom: THE walk-closet with high end built in organizer. You will never lose things in the closet again!
Two car garage, with plenty of storage, and washer and dryer in place.
Walking distance to Juana Briones elementary, Terman Middle School, Gunn High School, as well as Bowman International School. Tenant to verify availability.
Please: no pets, no smoking.
Call Teri Berwick (BRE 01523660) at 650 815 8588. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management (BRE 01705674).
650 815 8588

(RLNE3578370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Arastradero Rd. have any available units?
680 Arastradero Rd. has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 Arastradero Rd. have?
Some of 680 Arastradero Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Arastradero Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
680 Arastradero Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Arastradero Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 680 Arastradero Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 680 Arastradero Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 680 Arastradero Rd. offers parking.
Does 680 Arastradero Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 Arastradero Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Arastradero Rd. have a pool?
No, 680 Arastradero Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 680 Arastradero Rd. have accessible units?
No, 680 Arastradero Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Arastradero Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Arastradero Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 680 Arastradero Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconiesPalo Alto Apartments with Pools
Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoDowntown North
Green Acres
University South

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity