All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 3785 Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
3785 Park Boulevard
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:11 AM

3785 Park Boulevard

3785 Park Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3785 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020!

Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse In-Law unit property rental in the Ventura neighborhood in Palo Alto.

The cozy unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen fully equipped with laminate countertops, ample cabinetry, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Ceiling fans and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio and fenced backyard with plenty of greenery.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Water, gas, and electricity is split 50% for the front house and 50% at the back house with Xfinity DIRECTV (or others) for cable and internet

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is a single space driveway and on-street parking

This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: John Boulware Park, Robles Park, Hoover Park, and Sarah Wallis Park.

(RLNE5666057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 Park Boulevard have any available units?
3785 Park Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3785 Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3785 Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3785 Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3785 Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3785 Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3785 Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3785 Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3785 Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3785 Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3785 Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3785 Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3785 Park Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity