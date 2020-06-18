3785 Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020!



Pretty, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse In-Law unit property rental in the Ventura neighborhood in Palo Alto.



The cozy unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen fully equipped with laminate countertops, ample cabinetry, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Ceiling fans and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio and fenced backyard with plenty of greenery.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Water, gas, and electricity is split 50% for the front house and 50% at the back house with Xfinity DIRECTV (or others) for cable and internet



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is a single space driveway and on-street parking



This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: John Boulware Park, Robles Park, Hoover Park, and Sarah Wallis Park.



