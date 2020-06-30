3084 Higgins Place

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. It features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, family room and dining room all with hardwood floors. High ceilings throughout with lots of natural light shining through the many skylights. Large Dual-paned windows. Listen to music through the surround sound speaker system. Located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. The house backs up to Matadero canal.



The chef's kitchen includes an over-sized large island with premium custom built quartz waterfall countertops and seating. Top brand appliances include Subzero side by side refrigerator with ice dispenser; Thermador steam oven & built-in microwave; Viking 6 burner chef gas range with large oven; Bosch dishwasher. Pantry off of the kitchen with gas dryer and washer hookups.



The large open living area has great flow from the entry to the living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Custom gas fireplace with ambient lighting in the living room. Eat-in breakfast nook off of the kitchen.



The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and over-sized soaking tub. All bedrooms are large and have custom built-in closets. Four of the five bedrooms have bathrooms attached.



Open the french doors off of the kitchen out to the large outdoor living space with built-in sink and large seating area, great for entertaining. Gas line outdoors next to the built-in ready to hook up a bbq. 2 car garage with beautiful epoxy flooring and a 220V outlet for EV charging.



Separate cottage can be used as a office suite or workout room. The cottage contains a bathroom and small kitchenette.



Located near Midtown Palo Alto. Blocks from Henry Seale Park and Greer Park. Close to Highway 101, Colorado Avenue & Oregon Expressway.



No smoking please!



Parking

-2 Car Garage

-Driveway Parking Spots

-Street Parking

- Double sided gate for enclosed RV/boat parking



Pets

-None



Laundry

-W/D hookups in laundry room/pantry off of kitchen



HVAC

-Central forced heating

-Central forced air conditioning

-Dual Zone Heating & AC



Utilities

-Tenant pays all utilities

-Gardener provided by owners



Schools (*Tenants to Verify*)

Palo Verde Elementary

Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle

Palo Alto High school



