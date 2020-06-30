All apartments in Palo Alto
3084 Higgins Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3084 Higgins Place

3084 Higgins Place · (408) 720-0920 ext. 102
Location

3084 Higgins Place, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3084 Higgins Place · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. It features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, family room and dining room all with hardwood floors. High ceilings throughout with lots of natural light shining through the many skylights. Large Dual-paned windows. Listen to music through the surround sound speaker system. Located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. The house backs up to Matadero canal.

The chef's kitchen includes an over-sized large island with premium custom built quartz waterfall countertops and seating. Top brand appliances include Subzero side by side refrigerator with ice dispenser; Thermador steam oven & built-in microwave; Viking 6 burner chef gas range with large oven; Bosch dishwasher. Pantry off of the kitchen with gas dryer and washer hookups.

The large open living area has great flow from the entry to the living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Custom gas fireplace with ambient lighting in the living room. Eat-in breakfast nook off of the kitchen.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and over-sized soaking tub. All bedrooms are large and have custom built-in closets. Four of the five bedrooms have bathrooms attached.

Open the french doors off of the kitchen out to the large outdoor living space with built-in sink and large seating area, great for entertaining. Gas line outdoors next to the built-in ready to hook up a bbq. 2 car garage with beautiful epoxy flooring and a 220V outlet for EV charging.

Separate cottage can be used as a office suite or workout room. The cottage contains a bathroom and small kitchenette.

Located near Midtown Palo Alto. Blocks from Henry Seale Park and Greer Park. Close to Highway 101, Colorado Avenue & Oregon Expressway.

No smoking please!

Parking
-2 Car Garage
-Driveway Parking Spots
-Street Parking
- Double sided gate for enclosed RV/boat parking

Pets
-None

Laundry
-W/D hookups in laundry room/pantry off of kitchen

HVAC
-Central forced heating
-Central forced air conditioning
-Dual Zone Heating & AC

Utilities
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Gardener provided by owners

Schools (*Tenants to Verify*)
Palo Verde Elementary
Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle
Palo Alto High school

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE5864186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 Higgins Place have any available units?
3084 Higgins Place has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3084 Higgins Place have?
Some of 3084 Higgins Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 Higgins Place currently offering any rent specials?
3084 Higgins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 Higgins Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 Higgins Place is pet friendly.
Does 3084 Higgins Place offer parking?
Yes, 3084 Higgins Place offers parking.
Does 3084 Higgins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 Higgins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 Higgins Place have a pool?
No, 3084 Higgins Place does not have a pool.
Does 3084 Higgins Place have accessible units?
No, 3084 Higgins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 Higgins Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3084 Higgins Place has units with dishwashers.
