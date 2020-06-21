Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features 1,404 square feet of living space with ample sun-lit windows and open layout, on a 6,200+ square foot lot. Located in a great neighborhood and close to top public schools, this home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets and tile backsplash. Sun-filled, beautifully designed open layout family room and large dining area with wood floors. Spacious, sunny master bedroom with two well-sized bedrooms with ample storage. Both bathrooms were also updated recently. Large garage for storage with washer/dryer. Large front and backyard.



Centrally located between Leland Manor and Midtown Palo Alto. Quick access to Highway 101, Oregon and Alma expressways and California Ave/downtown PA. Just across Oregon Expressway from Safeway and Midtown shops/restaurants. Blocks to elementary and middle schools, and a short distance to Palo Alto High and Stanford University. Close to many parks. This is a must-see!



No Pets, No Smoking



Parking

-Driveway



Pets

-No Pets



Laundry

-Washer/Dryer Included



HVAC

-Central Forced Heat

-No Air Conditioning



Utilities

-Tenant Pays All Utilities

-Gardening Included



Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)

Walter Hays Elementary

David Starr Jordan Middle

Palo Alto High



If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835585)