All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like
2371 Ross Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
2371 Ross Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2371 Ross Road

2371 Ross Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features 1,404 square feet of living space with ample sun-lit windows and open layout, on a 6,200+ square foot lot. Located in a great neighborhood and close to top public schools, this home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets and tile backsplash. Sun-filled, beautifully designed open layout family room and large dining area with wood floors. Spacious, sunny master bedroom with two well-sized bedrooms with ample storage. Both bathrooms were also updated recently. Large garage for storage with washer/dryer. Large front and backyard.

Centrally located between Leland Manor and Midtown Palo Alto. Quick access to Highway 101, Oregon and Alma expressways and California Ave/downtown PA. Just across Oregon Expressway from Safeway and Midtown shops/restaurants. Blocks to elementary and middle schools, and a short distance to Palo Alto High and Stanford University. Close to many parks. This is a must-see!

No Pets, No Smoking

Parking
-Driveway

Pets
-No Pets

Laundry
-Washer/Dryer Included

HVAC
-Central Forced Heat
-No Air Conditioning

Utilities
-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Gardening Included

Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Walter Hays Elementary
David Starr Jordan Middle
Palo Alto High

If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2371 Ross Road have any available units?
2371 Ross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2371 Ross Road have?
Some of 2371 Ross Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 Ross Road currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Ross Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Ross Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2371 Ross Road is pet friendly.
Does 2371 Ross Road offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Ross Road does offer parking.
Does 2371 Ross Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2371 Ross Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Ross Road have a pool?
No, 2371 Ross Road does not have a pool.
Does 2371 Ross Road have accessible units?
No, 2371 Ross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Ross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2371 Ross Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 BedroomsPalo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with ParkingPalo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen AcresDowntown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco