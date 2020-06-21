Amenities
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features 1,404 square feet of living space with ample sun-lit windows and open layout, on a 6,200+ square foot lot. Located in a great neighborhood and close to top public schools, this home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets and tile backsplash. Sun-filled, beautifully designed open layout family room and large dining area with wood floors. Spacious, sunny master bedroom with two well-sized bedrooms with ample storage. Both bathrooms were also updated recently. Large garage for storage with washer/dryer. Large front and backyard.
Centrally located between Leland Manor and Midtown Palo Alto. Quick access to Highway 101, Oregon and Alma expressways and California Ave/downtown PA. Just across Oregon Expressway from Safeway and Midtown shops/restaurants. Blocks to elementary and middle schools, and a short distance to Palo Alto High and Stanford University. Close to many parks. This is a must-see!
No Pets, No Smoking
Parking
-Driveway
Pets
-No Pets
Laundry
-Washer/Dryer Included
HVAC
-Central Forced Heat
-No Air Conditioning
Utilities
-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Gardening Included
Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Walter Hays Elementary
David Starr Jordan Middle
Palo Alto High
