1565 Stanford Ave

Amenities
Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus. Enjoy lots of natural light throughout along with the fireplace.
This home features a full size kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances to make for a pleasurable cooking and entertaining experience. Enjoy a combination of hardwood floors in the living,dining,kitchen areas and carpet in both bedrooms.This stand alone home features a private in-unit washer and dryer, with a fenced in backyard. We offer a dedicated parking space adjacent to the building.
Call and schedule a tour today!
Please apply directly by visiting our website at www.levettproperties.online
*Prices are subject to change
(RLNE3791256)