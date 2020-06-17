All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1565 Stanford Ave

1565 Stanford Avenue · (650) 321-0440 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1565 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
College Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1565 Stanford Ave · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus. Enjoy lots of natural light throughout along with the fireplace.

This home features a full size kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances to make for a pleasurable cooking and entertaining experience. Enjoy a combination of hardwood floors in the living,dining,kitchen areas and carpet in both bedrooms.This stand alone home features a private in-unit washer and dryer, with a fenced in backyard. We offer a dedicated parking space adjacent to the building.

Call and schedule a tour today!
Please apply directly by visiting our website at www.levettproperties.online

*Prices are subject to change

(RLNE3791256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

