1565 Stanford Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus. Enjoy lots of natural light throughout along with the fireplace.



This home features a full size kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances to make for a pleasurable cooking and entertaining experience. Enjoy a combination of hardwood floors in the living,dining,kitchen areas and carpet in both bedrooms.This stand alone home features a private in-unit washer and dryer, with a fenced in backyard. We offer a dedicated parking space adjacent to the building.



Call and schedule a tour today!

Please apply directly by visiting our website at www.levettproperties.online



*Prices are subject to change



(RLNE3791256)