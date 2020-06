Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful two story home located on a cul-de-sac in a quite neighborhood of East Palmdale. 5beds, 3baths. Formal living and dining room, great for entertaining. Large kitchen open to a spacious family room. center island with granite counter tops and lot of cabinets and counter spaces. Indoor laundry room, 4 bedrooms are upstairs and one bedroom downstairs with full bath. Patio and deck in the backyard for your evening sit back. come check it out, you are going to love this house!