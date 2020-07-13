Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal tennis court

Live better at The Cape Apartments For Rent in Palmdale, California when you're indulged by the Palmdale community which was voted in the top thirty of Most Fun US Cities. There is no other place to call home! Striking finishes, abundant storage, elegant cabinetry, fireplaces and spacious ceilings give you all the comforts of home, the pleasures of a resort and the appeal of the Palmdale community. Enjoy Life. Love where you live.



Our pet-friendly community gives you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes and golfing just moments away! Make time to unwind in the spa, work out or play a game of tennis on our outdoor courts. Schedule a tour today or apply online (Broker license 01525033).