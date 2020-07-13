All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

The Cape Apartments

250 East Avenue R · (661) 218-2591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 East Avenue R, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cape Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
tennis court
Live better at The Cape Apartments For Rent in Palmdale, California when you're indulged by the Palmdale community which was voted in the top thirty of Most Fun US Cities. There is no other place to call home! Striking finishes, abundant storage, elegant cabinetry, fireplaces and spacious ceilings give you all the comforts of home, the pleasures of a resort and the appeal of the Palmdale community. Enjoy Life. Love where you live.

Our pet-friendly community gives you the most out of your day with restaurants, parks, and shopping within minutes and golfing just moments away! Make time to unwind in the spa, work out or play a game of tennis on our outdoor courts. Schedule a tour today or apply online (Broker license 01525033).

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: 1 Parking assigned per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cape Apartments have any available units?
The Cape Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmdale, CA.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cape Apartments have?
Some of The Cape Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cape Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Cape Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cape Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cape Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Cape Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Cape Apartments offers parking.
Does The Cape Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cape Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cape Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Cape Apartments has a pool.
Does The Cape Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Cape Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Cape Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cape Apartments has units with dishwashers.
