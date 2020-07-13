Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
8 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,355
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1155 AVE S GRAND
1155 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1650 sqft
2bed + den !! and nice balcony, huge master bed with door, not loft style !Evo is an impeccably modern residence rising 24 stories. The spacious interiors are adorned with luxurious finishes & details.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
41910 Cabo Court
41910 Cabo Court, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
3263 sqft
Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
622 AVE S SYCAMORE
622 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,995
4093 sqft
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2433 Ave S BARRY
2433 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
ONE OF A KIND! This extraordinary 2 bedroom penthouse is Flooded with natural light and surrounded by fantastic views, this rare unit enjoys a fabulous floorplan with a multitude of fine finishes.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5859 Lisbon Ct
5859 Lisbon Court, Palmdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2360 sqft
Bring all the kids and their friends. Lets have a Pool Party! This very nice two story 5 br / 3bth home sits in a nice culdesac. If you like carpeting than this home is not for you. There is tile flooring throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Palmdale

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1539 Ave N Laurel
1539 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
This beautiful top-floor condo in situated in a prime location north of the Sunset Strip! A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit incorporates individual character with anopen floor plan and a sophisticated upgraded design.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1050 AVE S GRAND
1050 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1368 sqft
Modern DTLA Condo With Spectacular Views! Enjoy sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline from the 18th floor of this 2 bd/2 bath residence in the sky! Newer building in great location with state of the art amenities. 2 parking spots are included.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1060 AVE S GLENDON
1060 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,900
The Glendon is a collection of Mediterranean Courtyard style apartments that offers a serene environment with breezy corridors and tranquil water features.
Results within 5 miles of Palmdale
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1024 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2805 West Avenue K-12 #140
2805 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
936 sqft
Cute and Cozy Two Bedroom Pine Creek Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offering 936 sq. ft. This bottom unit is located in the Pine Creek condo complex. The floor plan offers a nice sized living room, dining area and a galley kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Tenant is required to get Renter's insurance.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Acton
33105 Santiago Road #96
33105 Santiago Road, Acton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Lovely Home available now in Very Desirable Stallion Meadows! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths home with a BONUS room in a very desirable Stallion Meadows. Spacious living room and dining area. Covered carport driveway.

Welcome to the July 2020 Palmdale Rent Report. Palmdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palmdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palmdale Rent Report. Palmdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palmdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palmdale rent trends were flat over the past month

Palmdale rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palmdale stand at $1,477 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,898 for a two-bedroom. Palmdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Palmdale throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palmdale

    Rent growth in Palmdale has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palmdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palmdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,898 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palmdale remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palmdale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Palmdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

