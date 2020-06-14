Apartment List
/
CA
/
palmdale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with garage

Palmdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1105 BEECHDALE DRIVE UNIT E
1105 Beechdale Drive, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
(Application pending) Palmdale West Side Townhome - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36907 Regency Place
36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1528 sqft
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3130 AVE S BARRINGTON
3130 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1050 sqft
Best unit in the complex! Newly renovated 2nd floor back unit in a modern apartment home located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
400 AVE S SALTAIR
400 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$18,500
2450 sqft
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
3138 AVE S BARRINGTON
3138 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3138 AVE S BARRINGTON in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND
1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1205 sqft
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
37612 Sandra Lane
37612 Sandra Lane, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access.
Results within 1 mile of Palmdale

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
801 AVE S GRAND
801 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7027 Avenue L6
7027 West Avenue L 8, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2138 sqft
Gorgeous one-story home located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Quartz Hill. This home features 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen with an island and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Palmdale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1899 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tierra Bonita
1 Unit Available
2836 E Lingard Street
2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1405 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2817 WEST AVENUE K-12 #152
2817 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
West Lancaster Condo in gated community - downstairs unit - 2 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings -fireplace - stackable washer and dryer - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car detached garage -

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.
City Guide for Palmdale, CA

"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")

Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palmdale, CA

Palmdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmdale 3 Bedrooms
Palmdale Apartments with BalconyPalmdale Apartments with GaragePalmdale Apartments with Parking
Palmdale Apartments with PoolPalmdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts