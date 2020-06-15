All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 685 Box Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
685 Box Canyon Trail
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:38 PM

685 Box Canyon Trail

685 Box Canyon Trail · (760) 776-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

685 Box Canyon Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Great seasonal lease in Indian Ridge Country Club! Enjoy stunning fairway, mountain and lake views from this south facing back patio. Soak up the warm winter sun from your elevated patio while watching the golfers on the 7th green of the Grove course. Great room floor plan w/dual fireplace between the living room & family room. Light & bright kitchen w/sit down breakfast bar opens to the family room creating a perfect place for family and friends to gather. Step up dining room w/floor to ceiling mirrors. Interior includes custom wood shutters, ceiling fans, lots of lighting, neutral paint tones and tasteful furnishings throughout. Beautiful quiet master suite located off the private front entry courtyard with beautifully tiled master & guest baths. New soft water system and reverse osmosis drinking water installed. Indian Ridge is one of the desert's premier private country club communities with a great central location in the Palm Springs area, close to Interstate 10 and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Box Canyon Trail have any available units?
685 Box Canyon Trail has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 Box Canyon Trail have?
Some of 685 Box Canyon Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Box Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
685 Box Canyon Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Box Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 685 Box Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 685 Box Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 685 Box Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 685 Box Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Box Canyon Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Box Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 685 Box Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 685 Box Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 685 Box Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Box Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Box Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 685 Box Canyon Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity