Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

524 Inverness Dr

524 Inverness Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044
Westview-Pacific Highlands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.) that sleeps 20 people and has ocean view and a free parking minutes of driving from San Francisco, San Francisco airport, BART, CalTrain, and freeways. It is also in the walking distance to groceries, supermarket and restaurants. The house is wheelchair friendly and has high speed internet (150+ Mbps), cookware, and microwave, and oven! Perfect for tourists and business guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Inverness Dr have any available units?
524 Inverness Dr has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Inverness Dr have?
Some of 524 Inverness Dr's amenities include parking, microwave, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Inverness Dr currently offering any rent specials?
524 Inverness Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Inverness Dr pet-friendly?
No, 524 Inverness Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 524 Inverness Dr offer parking?
Yes, 524 Inverness Dr does offer parking.
Does 524 Inverness Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Inverness Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Inverness Dr have a pool?
No, 524 Inverness Dr does not have a pool.
Does 524 Inverness Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 524 Inverness Dr has accessible units.
Does 524 Inverness Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Inverness Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
