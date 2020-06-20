524 Inverness Dr

Amenities

parking microwave accessible internet access oven

BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.) that sleeps 20 people and has ocean view and a free parking minutes of driving from San Francisco, San Francisco airport, BART, CalTrain, and freeways. It is also in the walking distance to groceries, supermarket and restaurants. The house is wheelchair friendly and has high speed internet (150+ Mbps), cookware, and microwave, and oven! Perfect for tourists and business guests.