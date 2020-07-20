All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

506 Monterey Rd. Unit G

506 Monterey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

506 Monterey Rd, Pacifica, CA 94044
Westview-Pacific Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 506 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044

****OPEN HOUSE****
Friday, July 17th @ 4:45pm-5:30pm

--AMENITIES--
- Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony
- 2-bed/1.5-bath
- Updated Bathrooms
- Decorative Fireplace
- Crown Moulding
- Hardwood Floors
- Track Lighting
- Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Storage Space
- Breakfast Bar
- Stainless Steel Full-size Fridge
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Central Heating and Air Conditioning
- 1-Car Garage Space (shared)
- Plenty of Street Parking
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101/280/1
- Plenty of Shops and Restaurants nearby.
- Professionally Managed

Pets: Up to two cat(s) or dog(s) allowed with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, plus pet rent of $35, per pet, per month. Max 35lbs. No Aggressive Breeds.

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Section 8
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)
- Rent: $2,995 per month
- Security deposit: $4,492
- Total move-in cost: $7,487
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $8,985
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134

(RLNE4782657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have any available units?
506 Monterey Rd. Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacifica, CA.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have?
Some of 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
506 Monterey Rd. Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G offers parking.
Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have a pool?
No, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have accessible units?
No, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Monterey Rd. Unit G has units with dishwashers.
