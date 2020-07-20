Amenities
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 506 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044
****OPEN HOUSE****
Friday, July 17th @ 4:45pm-5:30pm
--AMENITIES--
- Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony
- 2-bed/1.5-bath
- Updated Bathrooms
- Decorative Fireplace
- Crown Moulding
- Hardwood Floors
- Track Lighting
- Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Storage Space
- Breakfast Bar
- Stainless Steel Full-size Fridge
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Central Heating and Air Conditioning
- 1-Car Garage Space (shared)
- Plenty of Street Parking
- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101/280/1
- Plenty of Shops and Restaurants nearby.
- Professionally Managed
Pets: Up to two cat(s) or dog(s) allowed with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, plus pet rent of $35, per pet, per month. Max 35lbs. No Aggressive Breeds.
--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Section 8
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)
- Rent: $2,995 per month
- Security deposit: $4,492
- Total move-in cost: $7,487
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $8,985
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com
Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134
