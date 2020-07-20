Amenities

Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 506 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044



****OPEN HOUSE****

Friday, July 17th @ 4:45pm-5:30pm



--AMENITIES--

- Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony

- 2-bed/1.5-bath

- Updated Bathrooms

- Decorative Fireplace

- Crown Moulding

- Hardwood Floors

- Track Lighting

- Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Storage Space

- Breakfast Bar

- Stainless Steel Full-size Fridge

- Garbage Disposal

- Dishwasher

- Central Heating and Air Conditioning

- 1-Car Garage Space (shared)

- Plenty of Street Parking

- Great location. Easy Access to Highway 101/280/1

- Plenty of Shops and Restaurants nearby.

- Professionally Managed



Pets: Up to two cat(s) or dog(s) allowed with an additional deposit of $500 per pet, plus pet rent of $35, per pet, per month. Max 35lbs. No Aggressive Breeds.



--LEASE TERMS--

- No Smoking

- No Co-Signers

- No Section 8

- Online Rent Payments Accepted

- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)

- Rent: $2,995 per month

- Security deposit: $4,492

- Total move-in cost: $7,487

- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $8,985

- Lease: 1 year lease required

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Renters Insurance Required

- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant

- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA DRE# 00623134



