Located in desirable Vallemar. This 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex has been reciently renovated from top to bottom. New paint and floors throughout. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Updated bathroom. Recessed lighting. Washer and dryer hookups. Private back yard. Easy to SF and the Peninsula. We run credit reports on ALL applicants over 18. Credit check $35 per person over 18 or per married couple. Minimum 700 FICO score. First month rent and $3100 security deposit required for move-in. Owner pays water, tenant pays all other utilities, minimum one year lease.