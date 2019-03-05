103 McKinney Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.



Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from Manor Beach, Starbucks, Safeway, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! There are many other restaurants right around the corner to eat at.



The house has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. Its perfect for large groups who are looking for an Airbnb with luxury finishes near the beach. The whole house was beautifully furnished by Tracy Ong, the interior designer from Upstage SF. This large newly fully remodeled two level single family home has 3 furnished bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 car parking and a huge backyard. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, and 1 room with two twin beds. Kitchen includes everything you need from pots and pans to coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!



Highway 1 is a few blocks away that can take you up and down the coast. The highway also leads to San Francisco and the rest of the Peninsula. Downtown SF is 20 minutes away and SFO is 13 minutes away.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.

Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703880)