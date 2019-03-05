All apartments in Pacifica
103 McKinney Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

103 McKinney Ave

103 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Pacifica
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

103 Mckinney Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from Manor Beach, Starbucks, Safeway, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! There are many other restaurants right around the corner to eat at.

Highway 1 is a few blocks away that can take you up and down the coast. Downtown SF is 20 minutes away and SFO is 13 minutes away.

The house has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. Its perfect for large groups who are looking for an Airbnb with luxury finishes near the beach. The whole house was beautifully furnished by Tracy Ong, the interior designer from Upstage SF. This large newly fully remodeled two level single family home has 3 furnished bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 car parking and a huge backyard. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, and 1 room with two twin beds. Kitchen includes everything you need from pots and pans to coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from Manor Beach, Starbucks, Safeway, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! There are many other restaurants right around the corner to eat at such as Grand Hotpot, Redeye Grill, Taqueria La Perla, and more.

Highway 1 is a few blocks away that can take you up and down the coast. The highway also leads to San Francisco and the rest of the Peninsula. Downtown SF is 20 minutes away and SFO is 13 minutes away.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.
Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 103 McKinney Ave have any available units?
103 McKinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacifica, CA.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 McKinney Ave have?
Some of 103 McKinney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 McKinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
103 McKinney Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 McKinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 103 McKinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 103 McKinney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 103 McKinney Ave does offer parking.
Does 103 McKinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 McKinney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 McKinney Ave have a pool?
No, 103 McKinney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 103 McKinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 103 McKinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 103 McKinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 McKinney Ave has units with dishwashers.

