Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4908 Dunes St.

4908 Dunes Street · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4908 Dunes St. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent!

Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath, recently remodeled home just a short walking distance from the beach and nearby restaurants, local stores, bike paths, and so much more. This home features an open living area with fireplace leading into your dining room and kitchen. On the first floor you will find access to your private patio, half bath and stackable washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs is your master bedroom with 2 closets and full bathroom. Also on this floor is your guest bedroom with another full bathroom.

Duplex offers detached 2-Car garage, community mailbox and street parking.

Tenant pays Utilities.

One Year Lease.

No Refrigerator.

No Pets.

(RLNE5612994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Dunes St. have any available units?
4908 Dunes St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Dunes St. have?
Some of 4908 Dunes St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Dunes St. currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Dunes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Dunes St. pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Dunes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 4908 Dunes St. offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Dunes St. does offer parking.
Does 4908 Dunes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Dunes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Dunes St. have a pool?
No, 4908 Dunes St. does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Dunes St. have accessible units?
No, 4908 Dunes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Dunes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Dunes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
