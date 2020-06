Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home located in a QUIET neighborhood. This THREE BEDROOM single family home is steps away from Chapman University and within walking distance to Old Towne Orange. Comfortable and cozy living room with fireplace, charming kitchen with dining area, and huge park-like backyard with mature trees. Attached two-car garage and a long driveway. Easy access to the #5 and #55 freeway. Ready for you to call it home!