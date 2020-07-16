All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

269 Emerald Bay

269 Sunset Ridge Drive · (949) 933-7046
Location

269 Sunset Ridge Drive, Orange County, CA 92651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Available monthly. Amazing opportunity in Emerald Bay. Designer's own home and probably the only absolutely flawless, near perfect, and impeccably kept rental on the market. Enjoy all of Emerald Bay's private beach, tennis, parks, and beach program amenities. This is simply the most desirable beach lifestyle on the Southern California coast - for less than the price of a decent hotel suite. This ocean-view property in gate-guarded Emerald Bay features a level of design and quality of construction rarely seen in this market - at any price. Designed for California living, the home opens to a sun-filled courtyard and ocean view terrace. Together, the indoor spaces blend seamlessly with the out of doors into one private, light-filled space. The great room is anchored by the kitchen and opens to the dining and living areas with sea views. Three bedroom suites, including a garden view master, comprise the private spaces. There is also a study/media room (or possible fourth bedroom) overlooking the courtyard. The courtyard is ideal for fireside evenings under the stars and includes a spa/plunge pool. Light, open and impeccably kept, the home is eminently livable and perfect for entertaining. Its impressive appointments include a Bulthaup kitchen, hand finished white oak floors, solid bronze doors and windows, hand-troweled plaster walls, custom built-ins, and variety of select imported marble.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Emerald Bay have any available units?
269 Emerald Bay has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Emerald Bay have?
Some of 269 Emerald Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Emerald Bay currently offering any rent specials?
269 Emerald Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Emerald Bay pet-friendly?
No, 269 Emerald Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 269 Emerald Bay offer parking?
No, 269 Emerald Bay does not offer parking.
Does 269 Emerald Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Emerald Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Emerald Bay have a pool?
Yes, 269 Emerald Bay has a pool.
Does 269 Emerald Bay have accessible units?
No, 269 Emerald Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Emerald Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 Emerald Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Emerald Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Emerald Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
