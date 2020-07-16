269 Emerald Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub media room new construction tennis court

Available monthly. Amazing opportunity in Emerald Bay. Designer's own home and probably the only absolutely flawless, near perfect, and impeccably kept rental on the market. Enjoy all of Emerald Bay's private beach, tennis, parks, and beach program amenities. This is simply the most desirable beach lifestyle on the Southern California coast - for less than the price of a decent hotel suite. This ocean-view property in gate-guarded Emerald Bay features a level of design and quality of construction rarely seen in this market - at any price. Designed for California living, the home opens to a sun-filled courtyard and ocean view terrace. Together, the indoor spaces blend seamlessly with the out of doors into one private, light-filled space. The great room is anchored by the kitchen and opens to the dining and living areas with sea views. Three bedroom suites, including a garden view master, comprise the private spaces. There is also a study/media room (or possible fourth bedroom) overlooking the courtyard. The courtyard is ideal for fireside evenings under the stars and includes a spa/plunge pool. Light, open and impeccably kept, the home is eminently livable and perfect for entertaining. Its impressive appointments include a Bulthaup kitchen, hand finished white oak floors, solid bronze doors and windows, hand-troweled plaster walls, custom built-ins, and variety of select imported marble.