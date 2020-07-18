26 Legacy Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Las Flores home in "Traditions" Gorgeous New kitchen with stone counters and stainless appliances. 3 Bedrooms plus a large loft. All tile flooring downstairs. Separate living & family rooms. Recessed lighting, custom built-ins, upstairs laundry room and a great master suite with a large walk in closet! Very spacious floor plan! Just moments to the community facilities: pool, spa, tennis court, parks and ball fields.

Just around the corner is Las Flores Elementary and Las Flores Middle School. Tesoro High School is close by as well.