Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

26 Legacy Way

26 Legacy Way · (949) 279-5549
Location

26 Legacy Way, Orange County, CA 92688

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Las Flores home in "Traditions" Gorgeous New kitchen with stone counters and stainless appliances. 3 Bedrooms plus a large loft. All tile flooring downstairs. Separate living & family rooms. Recessed lighting, custom built-ins, upstairs laundry room and a great master suite with a large walk in closet! Very spacious floor plan! Just moments to the community facilities: pool, spa, tennis court, parks and ball fields.
Just around the corner is Las Flores Elementary and Las Flores Middle School. Tesoro High School is close by as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Legacy Way have any available units?
26 Legacy Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Legacy Way have?
Some of 26 Legacy Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Legacy Way currently offering any rent specials?
26 Legacy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Legacy Way pet-friendly?
No, 26 Legacy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 26 Legacy Way offer parking?
Yes, 26 Legacy Way offers parking.
Does 26 Legacy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Legacy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Legacy Way have a pool?
Yes, 26 Legacy Way has a pool.
Does 26 Legacy Way have accessible units?
No, 26 Legacy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Legacy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Legacy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Legacy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Legacy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
