Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ontario apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
853 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
923 sqft
Beautiful and spacious apartment homes just minutes from the 10 and 15 freeways. Swimming pool and modern fitness center. Walk-in closets, dishwasher and central air.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
710 N Via Dolcetto
710 N via Dolcetto, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1749 sqft
This modern townhome offers 1,749 square feet of space for comfortable living in a gated community. The home opens up to a spacious dining area and great room with recessed lighting for added brightness.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
124 W Granada Court
124 West Granada Court, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, perfect for small family. Great neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet and fire place in living room. Laundry hook ups in two car garage. Fenced back yard. New plumbing. New counters in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Maple A
427 E Maple St, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Ontario 2 - Property Id: 301444 This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath with a large garage will be available July 1, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Shared corner lot with private entry.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown West
521 W D St - 521-G
521 West D Street, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
This is a spacious 1 story unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in Ontario. This unit includes new tile, a dining area, living room, large enclosed patio, stove, dishwasher, central air, one assigned carport space, and water/trash is paid.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1235 E D St #18
1235 D Street, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1048 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 parking condo for rent. $1550/ month - Please text or call (707) 872-7165 to make an appointment to view this condo. Thank you (RLNE5635082)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
2 Units Available
Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2030 East 5th Street
2030 5th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1281 sqft
Amazing Two-Story Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, Private Balcony, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bathroom centrally located within a nice Community, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Attached Two Car Garage. Central Heating and Air plus Laundry Hook-Ups.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
3908 Salt Creek Way
3908 Salt Creek Way, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
980 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario! This home has also been freshly painted on the interior! This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1811 South Euclid Avenue - A
1811 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
This is a unique setup in an apartment complex! Perfect for families that are looking for a newly renovated apartment and need extra bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Ontario Center
1050 N Turner Ave
1050 Turner Avenue, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1554 sqft
This is a very nice 2 story 3 bedroom condominium which features a 2 car garage, a formal living room with a fireplace, a separate dining area, a nice open kitchen with tile flooring, ceiling fans through the unit, and a good sized balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Ontario
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ontario, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ontario apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

