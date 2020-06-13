113 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
943 sqft
Modern community surrounded by relaxing water features and lush landscaping. Upscale amenities include hot tub and pool. Work out at the gym or on the tennis court when not relaxing inside your spacious home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Ontario Center
1 Unit Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment homes just minutes from the 10 and 15 freeways. Swimming pool and modern fitness center. Walk-in closets, dishwasher and central air.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 Lexington Place
2625 Lexington Place, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1750 sqft
2625 Lexington Place Available 06/19/20 ONTARIO RANCH HOME 4+2.5 is MOVE IN READY - NICE HOME IN ESTABLISHED AREA OF ONTARIO RANCH. Available is a wonderful Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4778 S Bantam Paseo
4778 S Bantam Paseo, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2335 sqft
New New New! Come put your own foot print on this new home. This home is brand new, never been occupied! This home has a bedroom on the first floor and 3 more upstairs, along with laundry room. There are plantation shutters throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2030 East 5th Street
2030 5th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1281 sqft
Amazing Two-Story Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, Private Balcony, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bathroom centrally located within a nice Community, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Attached Two Car Garage. Central Heating and Air plus Laundry Hook-Ups.
Results within 1 mile of Ontario
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ontario, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ontario renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

