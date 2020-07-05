All apartments in Oak Park
991 Ellesmere Way

Location

991 Ellesmere Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Situated in one of Conejo Valley's most desirable neighborhoods & school district. Located in Oak Park, this light, bright & versatile flr plan offers 5 bdrms, 4.5 baths plus an add'l office. Downstairs bdrm en suite w/ custom built-ins in addition to a separate guest bath. Upstairs office may be used as an add'l bdrm. Inviting chef's kitchen w/ prep island, walk-in pantry, white cabinetry & breakfast area, opens to a spacious family room w/ seamless transition to backyard patios, pool/spa & gardens. Impressive master suite w/ volume ceilings, outdoor balcony & spa-like bathroom w/ 2 separate vanity areas, soaking tub & incredible walk in closet w/ custom built-ins. Beautiful backyard features pool/spa w/ cascading waterfall, built-in BBQ center & 2 patio areas, one covered. Enjoy R&R time in this spacious & peaceful backyard w/ a greenbelt behind offering add'l privacy. Apple, apricot, plum & citrus trees line the garden in addition to mature landscape. Add'l features incl indoorlaundry room w/sink, 3 car garage w/ storage & pretty mountain views! Short distance to community park w/ playground, lighted tennis, basketball courts & playing fields. Close to award-winning schools & hiking trails. Low HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Ellesmere Way have any available units?
991 Ellesmere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 991 Ellesmere Way have?
Some of 991 Ellesmere Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Ellesmere Way currently offering any rent specials?
991 Ellesmere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Ellesmere Way pet-friendly?
No, 991 Ellesmere Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way offer parking?
Yes, 991 Ellesmere Way offers parking.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 Ellesmere Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way have a pool?
Yes, 991 Ellesmere Way has a pool.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way have accessible units?
No, 991 Ellesmere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Ellesmere Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Ellesmere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Ellesmere Way does not have units with air conditioning.

