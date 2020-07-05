991 Ellesmere Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Situated in one of Conejo Valley's most desirable neighborhoods & school district. Located in Oak Park, this light, bright & versatile flr plan offers 5 bdrms, 4.5 baths plus an add'l office. Downstairs bdrm en suite w/ custom built-ins in addition to a separate guest bath. Upstairs office may be used as an add'l bdrm. Inviting chef's kitchen w/ prep island, walk-in pantry, white cabinetry & breakfast area, opens to a spacious family room w/ seamless transition to backyard patios, pool/spa & gardens. Impressive master suite w/ volume ceilings, outdoor balcony & spa-like bathroom w/ 2 separate vanity areas, soaking tub & incredible walk in closet w/ custom built-ins. Beautiful backyard features pool/spa w/ cascading waterfall, built-in BBQ center & 2 patio areas, one covered. Enjoy R&R time in this spacious & peaceful backyard w/ a greenbelt behind offering add'l privacy. Apple, apricot, plum & citrus trees line the garden in addition to mature landscape. Add'l features incl indoorlaundry room w/sink, 3 car garage w/ storage & pretty mountain views! Short distance to community park w/ playground, lighted tennis, basketball courts & playing fields. Close to award-winning schools & hiking trails. Low HOA dues.