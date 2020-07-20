6735 Pheasant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

You'll love this beautiful Oak Park home that has been recently remodeled throughout. The bright kitchen features slab granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator & built-in mircrowave oven. And the kitchen is open to the spacious family room which features a fireplace with mantel & recessed lighting. Vaulted ceiling in living room & gorgeous durable wood-like vinyl flooring throughout first floor. Additional fantastic features include upgraded interior & exterior lighting fixtures, gorgeous crystal chandeliers, beautiful front door, baseboards & mirrored wardrobes in all bedrooms. Master bedroom offers 3 mirrored wardrobe closets & remodeled bathroom. You'll love the private back yard offering large paver patio area, lovely garden & nice size side yards. Attached 2 car garage with great storage. Community pool, spa & greenbelts. A short walk to award winning Oak Park middle & high school & nearby Deerhill park boasting basketball & tennis courts & baseballdiamond. A fabulous place to live.