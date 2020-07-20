All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
6735 Pheasant Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

6735 Pheasant Lane

6735 Pheasant Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6735 Pheasant Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
You'll love this beautiful Oak Park home that has been recently remodeled throughout. The bright kitchen features slab granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator & built-in mircrowave oven. And the kitchen is open to the spacious family room which features a fireplace with mantel & recessed lighting. Vaulted ceiling in living room & gorgeous durable wood-like vinyl flooring throughout first floor. Additional fantastic features include upgraded interior & exterior lighting fixtures, gorgeous crystal chandeliers, beautiful front door, baseboards & mirrored wardrobes in all bedrooms. Master bedroom offers 3 mirrored wardrobe closets & remodeled bathroom. You'll love the private back yard offering large paver patio area, lovely garden & nice size side yards. Attached 2 car garage with great storage. Community pool, spa & greenbelts. A short walk to award winning Oak Park middle & high school & nearby Deerhill park boasting basketball & tennis courts & baseballdiamond. A fabulous place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have any available units?
6735 Pheasant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6735 Pheasant Lane have?
Some of 6735 Pheasant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 Pheasant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Pheasant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Pheasant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Pheasant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Pheasant Lane offers parking.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Pheasant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6735 Pheasant Lane has a pool.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have accessible units?
No, 6735 Pheasant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 Pheasant Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6735 Pheasant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6735 Pheasant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
