6735 Pheasant Lane

Amenities
You'll love this beautiful Oak Park home that has been recently remodeled throughout. The bright kitchen features slab granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator & built-in mircrowave oven. And the kitchen is open to the spacious family room which features a fireplace with mantel & recessed lighting. Vaulted ceiling in living room & gorgeous durable wood-like vinyl flooring throughout first floor. Additional fantastic features include upgraded interior & exterior lighting fixtures, gorgeous crystal chandeliers, beautiful front door, baseboards & mirrored wardrobes in all bedrooms. Master bedroom offers 3 mirrored wardrobe closets & remodeled bathroom. You'll love the private back yard offering large paver patio area, lovely garden & nice size side yards. Attached 2 car garage with great storage. Community pool, spa & greenbelts. A short walk to award winning Oak Park middle & high school & nearby Deerhill park boasting basketball & tennis courts & baseballdiamond. A fabulous place to live.