Absolutely beautiful 5 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom home located in the Chambord community of Oak Park. There is a spectacular marble floor entry that leads to stunning living room and family room with custom crown moldings. Large open kitchen with granite counter-tops and top of the line appliances. The backyard is an entertainer's dream. Large gazebo with a perfectly landscaped yard. Award winning Oak Park schools.