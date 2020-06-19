All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 578 Water Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
578 Water Oak Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:09 AM

578 Water Oak Lane

578 Water Oak Lane · (805) 630-3323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant. This fantastic property features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, freshly painted interior with dove grey walls accented by white doors and upgraded baseboards. Spacious kitchen features an abundance of cabinets plus ample counter space for any cook. Remodeled baths offer designer vanities and flooring and subway style marble shower and baths. Fireplace in living room in addition to slider leading to front patio. Master bedroom features, high ceilings, private balcony and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom also has en-suite bathroom, private balcony, recessed lighting and cool loft area. Indoor laundry and private single car garage plus single carport. Gorgeous complex also offers active vibe in neighborhood with community pool and club house. Also just minutes away to numerous hiking and biking trails. A truly must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Water Oak Lane have any available units?
578 Water Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 578 Water Oak Lane have?
Some of 578 Water Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Water Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
578 Water Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Water Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 578 Water Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 578 Water Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Water Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 578 Water Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 578 Water Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 578 Water Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Water Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 578 Water Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 578 Water Oak Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity