578 Water Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant. This fantastic property features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, freshly painted interior with dove grey walls accented by white doors and upgraded baseboards. Spacious kitchen features an abundance of cabinets plus ample counter space for any cook. Remodeled baths offer designer vanities and flooring and subway style marble shower and baths. Fireplace in living room in addition to slider leading to front patio. Master bedroom features, high ceilings, private balcony and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom also has en-suite bathroom, private balcony, recessed lighting and cool loft area. Indoor laundry and private single car garage plus single carport. Gorgeous complex also offers active vibe in neighborhood with community pool and club house. Also just minutes away to numerous hiking and biking trails. A truly must see home.