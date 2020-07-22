5728 Oak Bend Lane 306

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Awesome resort living at Shadow Ridge - Awesome resort living at Shadow Ridge. Immaculate 2nd floor single story 2+2 end unit with spacious master suite and second bedroom. The home will receive new carpetless, solid flooring and new paint throughout, prior to possession. Gorgeous mountain views. Shadow Ridge offers year round activities with its resort like recreation area, 2 pools and 2 spas, indoor racquetball courts, private gym, tennis courts, green belt nature trails, playground, community BBQ/meeting area, all close to extensive hiking and biking trails. Located in the top rated Oak Park School District. Welcome HOME!



