All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
5728 Oak Bend Lane 306
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

5728 Oak Bend Lane 306

5728 Oak Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

5728 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Awesome resort living at Shadow Ridge - Awesome resort living at Shadow Ridge. Immaculate 2nd floor single story 2+2 end unit with spacious master suite and second bedroom. The home will receive new carpetless, solid flooring and new paint throughout, prior to possession. Gorgeous mountain views. Shadow Ridge offers year round activities with its resort like recreation area, 2 pools and 2 spas, indoor racquetball courts, private gym, tennis courts, green belt nature trails, playground, community BBQ/meeting area, all close to extensive hiking and biking trails. Located in the top rated Oak Park School District. Welcome HOME!

(RLNE5351259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have any available units?
5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have?
Some of 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 offer parking?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have a pool?
Yes, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 has a pool.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have accessible units?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Oak Bend Lane 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons