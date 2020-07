Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage hot tub

5473 Spanish Oak #A Available 07/22/20 5473 Spanish Oak Lane A, Oak Park, CA 91377 - Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in the heart of Oak Park. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs. Lots of bright, beautiful windows throughout. Spacious kitchen has access to an outdoor patio area to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings. Single car garage with an additional carport space, trash and water included. Available for move in July 22!



(RLNE5899694)