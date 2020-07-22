All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
5213 Carmento Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:07 AM

5213 Carmento Drive

5213 Carmento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Carmento Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Monte Carlo Executive Home enter the large gated pavered courtyard to the sound of a serenity fountain. The fabulous full length glass entry doors provide natural light to the living room and dining room. A beautiful fireplace adds to the ambiance of the living room and a massive wall mirror reflects light from outside into the dining room. The kitchen galley has stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator and counters and cabinetry that extend through the eating space that adjoins the family room; built in cabinetry surrounds the fireplace and TV area in this room. The washer and dryer in the inside laundry room is included. Neural beige color with white baseboards enhance the entire home. The master bedroom and ensuite are spacious and have Roman shades that can be open from top or bottom as do several of the shades on the windows throughout the home. Three secondary bedrooms and another bath are also upstairs. Both the second bath and the guest bathroom have been updated. Perfect for summer and fall fun and exercise, the swim pool and spa are sparkling accents. Oak Park schools and hiking trails nearby.The entire property has been incredibly maintained as a personal residence Lease includes yard, garden and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Carmento Drive have any available units?
5213 Carmento Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5213 Carmento Drive have?
Some of 5213 Carmento Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Carmento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Carmento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Carmento Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Carmento Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive offer parking?
No, 5213 Carmento Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 Carmento Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5213 Carmento Drive has a pool.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive have accessible units?
No, 5213 Carmento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Carmento Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Carmento Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 Carmento Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
