5213 Carmento Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

Monte Carlo Executive Home enter the large gated pavered courtyard to the sound of a serenity fountain. The fabulous full length glass entry doors provide natural light to the living room and dining room. A beautiful fireplace adds to the ambiance of the living room and a massive wall mirror reflects light from outside into the dining room. The kitchen galley has stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator and counters and cabinetry that extend through the eating space that adjoins the family room; built in cabinetry surrounds the fireplace and TV area in this room. The washer and dryer in the inside laundry room is included. Neural beige color with white baseboards enhance the entire home. The master bedroom and ensuite are spacious and have Roman shades that can be open from top or bottom as do several of the shades on the windows throughout the home. Three secondary bedrooms and another bath are also upstairs. Both the second bath and the guest bathroom have been updated. Perfect for summer and fall fun and exercise, the swim pool and spa are sparkling accents. Oak Park schools and hiking trails nearby.The entire property has been incredibly maintained as a personal residence Lease includes yard, garden and pool maintenance.