501 El Azul Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Lovely tranquil setting on this wonderful townhome located in highly desirable Oak Park. Free-standing townhome with no attached neighbors. Property has been updated with laminate wood looking flooring in all living areas and bedrooms and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated with mirrored wardrobe doors and recessed lighting. Bathrooms remodel includes vanities, quartz counters, decorative tile surround around tub, new toilets, sinks and fixtures. Kitchen updates with quartz countersin kitchen, faucet and dishwasher. Dining area off of living room plus room for dining in kitchen. Great floorplan has 3 bedrooms plus convertible den with wet bar which can be used as a home office, guest room or formal dining room. Large living room has fireplace, spacious balcony and lots of windows to enjoy the natural tree top views. Master suite on main level has spacious closet and master bath with tub, shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms downstairs with sliding door access to large enclosed patio for outdoor relaxation. Indoor laundry with washer dryer and storage. Two-car garage and community guest parking. Community pool and spa. Conveniently located to Oak Park Award Winning Schools, shopping, dining and hiking trails and Medea Creek Park.