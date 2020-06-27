All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
501 El Azul Circle
501 El Azul Circle

501 El Azul Circle · No Longer Available
Oak Park
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

501 El Azul Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Lovely tranquil setting on this wonderful townhome located in highly desirable Oak Park. Free-standing townhome with no attached neighbors. Property has been updated with laminate wood looking flooring in all living areas and bedrooms and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated with mirrored wardrobe doors and recessed lighting. Bathrooms remodel includes vanities, quartz counters, decorative tile surround around tub, new toilets, sinks and fixtures. Kitchen updates with quartz countersin kitchen, faucet and dishwasher. Dining area off of living room plus room for dining in kitchen. Great floorplan has 3 bedrooms plus convertible den with wet bar which can be used as a home office, guest room or formal dining room. Large living room has fireplace, spacious balcony and lots of windows to enjoy the natural tree top views. Master suite on main level has spacious closet and master bath with tub, shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms downstairs with sliding door access to large enclosed patio for outdoor relaxation. Indoor laundry with washer dryer and storage. Two-car garage and community guest parking. Community pool and spa. Conveniently located to Oak Park Award Winning Schools, shopping, dining and hiking trails and Medea Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 El Azul Circle have any available units?
501 El Azul Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 501 El Azul Circle have?
Some of 501 El Azul Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 El Azul Circle currently offering any rent specials?
501 El Azul Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 El Azul Circle pet-friendly?
No, 501 El Azul Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 501 El Azul Circle offer parking?
Yes, 501 El Azul Circle offers parking.
Does 501 El Azul Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 El Azul Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 El Azul Circle have a pool?
Yes, 501 El Azul Circle has a pool.
Does 501 El Azul Circle have accessible units?
No, 501 El Azul Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 501 El Azul Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 El Azul Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 El Azul Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 El Azul Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
