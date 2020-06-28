497 Messina Pl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Oak Park! - Charming Monaco 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in tree lined cul-de-sac. Beautiful updates surround this entire property with tons of natural light, gorgeous distressed wood flooring and dual pane windows throughout. Soaring volume ceilings in the open concept living room and dining room areas with a great entertainer's flow to the newly landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees! Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Large, first floor master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a remodeled spa like master bathroom with tumbled marble/travertine accents, dual vanities, and separate shower and tub. Upstairs, to two generously sized secondary bedrooms and another updated full bath. Extra attic space of approximately 125 sq feet. Direct access to 2-car garage with abundant storage, Electric car ready! Award winning Oak Park schools and easy access to Red Oak Elementary, local parks and YMCA. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!



