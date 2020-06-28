All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

497 Messina Pl

497 Messina Place · No Longer Available
Location

497 Messina Place, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Oak Park! - Charming Monaco 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in tree lined cul-de-sac. Beautiful updates surround this entire property with tons of natural light, gorgeous distressed wood flooring and dual pane windows throughout. Soaring volume ceilings in the open concept living room and dining room areas with a great entertainer's flow to the newly landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees! Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Large, first floor master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a remodeled spa like master bathroom with tumbled marble/travertine accents, dual vanities, and separate shower and tub. Upstairs, to two generously sized secondary bedrooms and another updated full bath. Extra attic space of approximately 125 sq feet. Direct access to 2-car garage with abundant storage, Electric car ready! Award winning Oak Park schools and easy access to Red Oak Elementary, local parks and YMCA. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!

(RLNE5080301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Messina Pl have any available units?
497 Messina Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 497 Messina Pl have?
Some of 497 Messina Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Messina Pl currently offering any rent specials?
497 Messina Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Messina Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Messina Pl is pet friendly.
Does 497 Messina Pl offer parking?
Yes, 497 Messina Pl offers parking.
Does 497 Messina Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Messina Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Messina Pl have a pool?
No, 497 Messina Pl does not have a pool.
Does 497 Messina Pl have accessible units?
No, 497 Messina Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Messina Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Messina Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Messina Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Messina Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
