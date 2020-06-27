All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 4894 MARTONA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
4894 MARTONA DRIVE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

4894 MARTONA DRIVE

4894 Martona Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4894 Martona Dr, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4894 MARTONA DRIVE Available 08/16/19 Gorgeous Upgraded Townhouse in Oak Park - Newly renovated townhouse featuring extensive upgrades to the entire home. House features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen is fully equipped with quartz countertops, newer stove, newer built-in microwave, and newer dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with overhead fans. This home includes custom wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious open concept floorplan.

Additional features include a newer air conditioning unit, central heating, convenient laundry room, and a private yard. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

Capri II Condo Association amenities include a shared pool, Jacuzzi, 2 playgrounds and community clubhouse.

Near schools, parks, and shopping.
The final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Pets at owners discretion with an additional pet deposit.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE3459731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have any available units?
4894 MARTONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have?
Some of 4894 MARTONA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4894 MARTONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4894 MARTONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 MARTONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4894 MARTONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4894 MARTONA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons