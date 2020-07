Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Huge Lot on a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Oak Park, with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths walking distance to Red Oak Elementary and Indian Springs Park. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated cooks kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Fantastic Master Suite with spacious Walk-In Closet. Huge grassy yard with kids play structure, outdoor BBQ and large patio space. This is one of the largest lots in the neighborhood!