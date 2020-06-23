4832 MATTEO Street

Amenities
Among the rolling hills of gorgeous Oak Park, this highly desirable Capri Townhome. Upon entering, you are captivated by an abundance of natural lighting flooding the open floor plan& soaring ceilings. The kitchen has a welcoming breakfast nook that opens to the family room & outdoor living. The backyard & large patio is the ideal location for entertaining guests. The master suite boasts high ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Within walking distance of award-winning schools, high end shopping centers, luxury hotels, nearby parks & hiking trails, this townhome creates a lifestyle of complete comfort & privacy.