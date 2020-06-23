All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
4832 MATTEO Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:27 AM

4832 MATTEO Street

4832 Matteo Street · No Longer Available
Oak Park
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4832 Matteo Street, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Among the rolling hills of gorgeous Oak Park, this highly desirable Capri Townhome. Upon entering, you are captivated by an abundance of natural lighting flooding the open floor plan& soaring ceilings. The kitchen has a welcoming breakfast nook that opens to the family room & outdoor living. The backyard & large patio is the ideal location for entertaining guests. The master suite boasts high ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Within walking distance of award-winning schools, high end shopping centers, luxury hotels, nearby parks & hiking trails, this townhome creates a lifestyle of complete comfort & privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 MATTEO Street have any available units?
4832 MATTEO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4832 MATTEO Street have?
Some of 4832 MATTEO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 MATTEO Street currently offering any rent specials?
4832 MATTEO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 MATTEO Street pet-friendly?
No, 4832 MATTEO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street offer parking?
Yes, 4832 MATTEO Street does offer parking.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 MATTEO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street have a pool?
No, 4832 MATTEO Street does not have a pool.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street have accessible units?
No, 4832 MATTEO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 MATTEO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4832 MATTEO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4832 MATTEO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
