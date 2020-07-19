434 Cremona Way

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single-family home in the Monte Carlo Tract of Oak Park. Starting with new double-paned windows, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom makeovers, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been transformed into the 21st century. The new kitchen features soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances with double-oven. The living and dining rooms feature vaulted ceilings, new chandeliers and fireplaces. Plantation shutters throughout this house let plenty of light in, while recessed lighting provide a warm and cozy greeting after a long, hard day at work. Other features include a laundry room and a three car garage with plenty of storage space. Located at the heart of Oak Park, this home is perfect for any family seeking to enroll their kids in the award winning Oak Park School District.