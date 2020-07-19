All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

434 Cremona Way

434 Cremona Way · No Longer Available
Location

434 Cremona Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled single-family home in the Monte Carlo Tract of Oak Park. Starting with new double-paned windows, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom makeovers, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been transformed into the 21st century. The new kitchen features soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances with double-oven. The living and dining rooms feature vaulted ceilings, new chandeliers and fireplaces. Plantation shutters throughout this house let plenty of light in, while recessed lighting provide a warm and cozy greeting after a long, hard day at work. Other features include a laundry room and a three car garage with plenty of storage space. Located at the heart of Oak Park, this home is perfect for any family seeking to enroll their kids in the award winning Oak Park School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Cremona Way have any available units?
434 Cremona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 434 Cremona Way have?
Some of 434 Cremona Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Cremona Way currently offering any rent specials?
434 Cremona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Cremona Way pet-friendly?
No, 434 Cremona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 434 Cremona Way offer parking?
Yes, 434 Cremona Way offers parking.
Does 434 Cremona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Cremona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Cremona Way have a pool?
Yes, 434 Cremona Way has a pool.
Does 434 Cremona Way have accessible units?
No, 434 Cremona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Cremona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Cremona Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Cremona Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Cremona Way does not have units with air conditioning.
