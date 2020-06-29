All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 392 Tranquil Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
392 Tranquil Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

392 Tranquil Lane

392 Tranquil Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

392 Tranquil Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Oak Park 4+3 Single Family Home on cul-de-sac - Beautiful Oak Park 4 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home located in the highly desirable Rolling Hills Estates. Excellent location situated on a cul-de-sac. The entire home has just been completely redone from top to bottom including new flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, cabinets, vanities, a free-standing soaking bathtub, fixtures, interior & exterior paint, and so much more! PLUS, This home features a bedroom and full bath on the first floor!

(RLNE5455054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 Tranquil Lane have any available units?
392 Tranquil Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
Is 392 Tranquil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
392 Tranquil Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 Tranquil Lane pet-friendly?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane offer parking?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not offer parking.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane have a pool?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not have a pool.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane have accessible units?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 Tranquil Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 Tranquil Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons