256 Kanan Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground basketball court tennis court

Oak Park single family home 5 bedroom/3 full bath! Absolutely charming turn-key home, beautiful, hard to find one story on a cul de sac in Oak Park. Living room with vaulted ceiling, recessed lights and laminate floor. New paint for whole house, new carpet in all bedrooms, new kitchen appliances, newer roof/water heater/garage door and insulation. Huge backyard for you to plant any trees/flowers you like or put swimming pool. Close to award winning oak park schools. Nearby Mae Boyer Park offers Tennis courts, ball field, Basketball, playground & much more. Short distance to mount biking & hiking trails. Easy access to shopping center and freeway. Walking distance to Oak Park Brookside elementary, Medea Creek Middle and Oak Park high school!