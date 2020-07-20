All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 256 Kanan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
256 Kanan Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

256 Kanan Road

256 Kanan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

256 Kanan Road, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Oak Park single family home 5 bedroom/3 full bath! Absolutely charming turn-key home, beautiful, hard to find one story on a cul de sac in Oak Park. Living room with vaulted ceiling, recessed lights and laminate floor. New paint for whole house, new carpet in all bedrooms, new kitchen appliances, newer roof/water heater/garage door and insulation. Huge backyard for you to plant any trees/flowers you like or put swimming pool. Close to award winning oak park schools. Nearby Mae Boyer Park offers Tennis courts, ball field, Basketball, playground & much more. Short distance to mount biking & hiking trails. Easy access to shopping center and freeway. Walking distance to Oak Park Brookside elementary, Medea Creek Middle and Oak Park high school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Kanan Road have any available units?
256 Kanan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 256 Kanan Road have?
Some of 256 Kanan Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Kanan Road currently offering any rent specials?
256 Kanan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Kanan Road pet-friendly?
No, 256 Kanan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 256 Kanan Road offer parking?
Yes, 256 Kanan Road offers parking.
Does 256 Kanan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Kanan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Kanan Road have a pool?
Yes, 256 Kanan Road has a pool.
Does 256 Kanan Road have accessible units?
No, 256 Kanan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Kanan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Kanan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Kanan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Kanan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons