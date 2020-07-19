Amenities

Oak Park 4+2.5 w/mtn views + community amenities! (228 Via Del Caballo) - Desirable Oak Park townhome w/so much to offer! Features include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA + almost 1700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry + stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); family room; master suite w/full bath featuring dual sinks; cedar lined closets w/organizers; 2nd bedroom w/attached half bath + wet bar (perfect for den or office); central air; vaulted ceilings; brand new flooring thru-out; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; enjoy mountain views from master bedroom balcony; downstairs patio; situated on park-like grounds, this community features pool + spa, playgrounds, picnic tables + hiking trails; detached, 2 car garage; trash service + gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE4436807)