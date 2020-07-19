All apartments in Oak Park
228 Via Del Caballo

228 via Del Caballo · No Longer Available
Location

228 via Del Caballo, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Oak Park 4+2.5 w/mtn views + community amenities! (228 Via Del Caballo) - Desirable Oak Park townhome w/so much to offer! Features include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA + almost 1700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry + stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); family room; master suite w/full bath featuring dual sinks; cedar lined closets w/organizers; 2nd bedroom w/attached half bath + wet bar (perfect for den or office); central air; vaulted ceilings; brand new flooring thru-out; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; enjoy mountain views from master bedroom balcony; downstairs patio; situated on park-like grounds, this community features pool + spa, playgrounds, picnic tables + hiking trails; detached, 2 car garage; trash service + gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4436807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Via Del Caballo have any available units?
228 Via Del Caballo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 228 Via Del Caballo have?
Some of 228 Via Del Caballo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Via Del Caballo currently offering any rent specials?
228 Via Del Caballo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Via Del Caballo pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo is pet friendly.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo offer parking?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo offers parking.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo have a pool?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo has a pool.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo have accessible units?
No, 228 Via Del Caballo does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Via Del Caballo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Via Del Caballo has units with air conditioning.
