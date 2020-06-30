All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 1058 Sunwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
1058 Sunwood Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:16 AM

1058 Sunwood Court

1058 Sunwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1058 Sunwood Court, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
How often can you find a townhome that has all the feel of a single family home? Welcome to a single story home that has no attached walls but is attached to your own garage. And location? As luck shines down, this home is in a very unique part of the community. The home sits on a hilltop, with a view overlooking the treetops and community below. As you enter, you are welcomed to cathedral-like ceilings and the look of modernization. The fireplace catches your eye, with crisp white framingthat reaches to the sky. A formal dining room appears in the distance. Yes, this is yours to enjoy. As you explore, the kitchen has a nice open feel with plenty of counter space, and connects to the enclosed backyard patio with direct access to your own private two car garage and laundry area. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, with ample closet space, built in storage, and its very own master bath. The second bedroom has a built in office area, as well as necessary closet space. As with most associations, the perks of a pool and spa add to your Oak Park lifestyle. All this and within walking distance to hiking trails, parks, middle and high schools. So what are you waiting for? Get your lease on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Sunwood Court have any available units?
1058 Sunwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 1058 Sunwood Court have?
Some of 1058 Sunwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Sunwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Sunwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Sunwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Sunwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Sunwood Court offers parking.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1058 Sunwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1058 Sunwood Court has a pool.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1058 Sunwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Sunwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Sunwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Sunwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons