1058 Sunwood Court

How often can you find a townhome that has all the feel of a single family home? Welcome to a single story home that has no attached walls but is attached to your own garage. And location? As luck shines down, this home is in a very unique part of the community. The home sits on a hilltop, with a view overlooking the treetops and community below. As you enter, you are welcomed to cathedral-like ceilings and the look of modernization. The fireplace catches your eye, with crisp white framingthat reaches to the sky. A formal dining room appears in the distance. Yes, this is yours to enjoy. As you explore, the kitchen has a nice open feel with plenty of counter space, and connects to the enclosed backyard patio with direct access to your own private two car garage and laundry area. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, with ample closet space, built in storage, and its very own master bath. The second bedroom has a built in office area, as well as necessary closet space. As with most associations, the perks of a pool and spa add to your Oak Park lifestyle. All this and within walking distance to hiking trails, parks, middle and high schools. So what are you waiting for? Get your lease on!