Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:27 AM

90 Vivian Ct

90 Vivian Court · (415) 419-7311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Vivian Court, Novato, CA 94947
West Novato

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,845

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2290 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom, bright living room and family room. washer and dryer. patio, 2 car garage. A small dog may be considered with increased deposit, but no cats. This is a non-smoking property. Renter's insurance is required. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact our showing specialist Tara Page at 415-419-7311, tara@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Vivian Ct have any available units?
90 Vivian Ct has a unit available for $3,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Vivian Ct have?
Some of 90 Vivian Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Vivian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
90 Vivian Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Vivian Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Vivian Ct is pet friendly.
Does 90 Vivian Ct offer parking?
Yes, 90 Vivian Ct does offer parking.
Does 90 Vivian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Vivian Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Vivian Ct have a pool?
No, 90 Vivian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 90 Vivian Ct have accessible units?
No, 90 Vivian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Vivian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Vivian Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Vivian Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Vivian Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
