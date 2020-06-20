90 Vivian Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom, bright living room and family room. washer and dryer. patio, 2 car garage. A small dog may be considered with increased deposit, but no cats. This is a non-smoking property. Renter's insurance is required. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact our showing specialist Tara Page at 415-419-7311, tara@prandiprop.com