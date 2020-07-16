3 Woodbridge Way

Amenities

PENDING with applications! Located in the Hamilton area of Novato is this lovely 3Br/2.5Ba single family home. Inside boasts hardwood flooring downstairs, great natural light, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a gas range. Outside, you will find a patio area, perfect for entertaining, with an outdoor fireplace, and surrounded by a flat grassy backyard. Additionally, there is a 2 car garage, A/C, and gardening services will be included in the rent. Renter's insurance is required. No smoking, and no pets. If you would like to make an appointment to view this property or have any questions, please contact Kelly Kaiser at 415-331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!