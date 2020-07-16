All apartments in Novato
Find more places like 3 Woodbridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Novato, CA
/
3 Woodbridge Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3 Woodbridge Way

3 Woodbridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Novato
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

3 Woodbridge Way, Novato, CA 94949
Southeast Novato

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING with applications! Located in the Hamilton area of Novato is this lovely 3Br/2.5Ba single family home. Inside boasts hardwood flooring downstairs, great natural light, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a gas range. Outside, you will find a patio area, perfect for entertaining, with an outdoor fireplace, and surrounded by a flat grassy backyard. Additionally, there is a 2 car garage, A/C, and gardening services will be included in the rent. Renter's insurance is required. No smoking, and no pets. If you would like to make an appointment to view this property or have any questions, please contact Kelly Kaiser at 415-331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Woodbridge Way have any available units?
3 Woodbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Novato, CA.
What amenities does 3 Woodbridge Way have?
Some of 3 Woodbridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Woodbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3 Woodbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Woodbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3 Woodbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novato.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3 Woodbridge Way offers parking.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Woodbridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way have a pool?
No, 3 Woodbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3 Woodbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Woodbridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Woodbridge Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Woodbridge Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln
Novato, CA 94949
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave
Novato, CA 94945
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive
Novato, CA 94945

Similar Pages

Novato 1 BedroomsNovato 2 Bedrooms
Novato Apartments with GymsNovato Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Novato Apartments with ParkingSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CA
Emeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Novato

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco